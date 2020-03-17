Illinois and Iowa school closings

Several local schools have announced to remain closed amid coronavirus concerns. Below are the schools who have announced closure so far:
- Maquoketa Community School District: closed until further notice and up to four weeks.
- Davenport, Bettendorf, North Scott, and Pleasant Valley school districts: closed March 16th – April 10th
- Illinois schools: closed March 17th – March 30th
