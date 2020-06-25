Illinois and Iowa see increase in new COVID-19 cases

Both Illinois and Iowa saw a moderate increase in new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 894 new cases bringing the state total to 139,434. The new cases are the highest reported since June 6, and nearly 200 more than on Wednesday.

There were also 41 additional deaths reported for a total of 6,810 deaths in Illinois.

In the past 24 hours, 31,686 tests have been processed and 1,460,527 overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for June 18 through June 24 is 3%.

According to the COVID-19 in Iowa website as of 10:45am on Thursday, there was an increase of 460 positive cases from the amount on Wednesday for a total of 27,061 in the state. That is over 200 more than the day before. There were four deaths reported as well.

The website also indicated 16,952 individuals have recovered from the virus and 275,438 Iowans in total have been tested. The overall positivity rate for the state is 9.8%.

Locally, the Rock Island County Health Department announced eight new cases, bringing its total number of positive cases to 841, and no additional deaths, keeping that at 28. There are currently six patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 90s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

No additional information regarding these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

According to the numbers on the COVID-19 in Iowa website, Scott County had an increase of 29 cases raising its overall total to 496. 11,027 individuals have been tested in the county and 391 cases have been reported recovered.

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois and Iowa, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website or the COVID-19 in Iowa website.