Illinois and Rock Island County each report lowest number of new cases in a week

Both the Illinois Department of Public Health and Rock Island County Health Department reported on Tuesday the lowest number of new cases in a week.

Illinois added 707 new cases, the lowest number since 587 were reported on July 7, for a total of 155,506 cases.

There were also 25 additional deaths reported bringing the state total to 7,218.

In the past 24 hours, 28,446 tests were processed for a total of 2,041,440 overall. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from July 7 through July 13 is 3.0%.

As of last night, 1,416 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 333 in the ICU and 126 on ventilators.

Rock Island County announced 14 new cases, the lowest number since July 7 when 11 were reported. The county now has a total of 1,248 positive cases. There are currently 14 patients hospitalized.

The new cases are:

A man in his 70s who is isolating at home

A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

A man in his teens who is isolating at home

A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

A woman in her teens who is being treated in a hospital

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.