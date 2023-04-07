A planned National Railroad Hall of Fame in Galesburg and QC Symphony concerts in Rock Island are among state tourism grant recipients announced Friday.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) awarded $22.5 million in grant funding for 89 projects across Illinois through the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program. Designed to support local festivals and attractions and drive tourism across the state, Illinois increased the funding available from $15 million to $22.5 million in order to support additional attractions, according to a Friday release.

The additional $7.5 million was secured during the Illinois General Assembly legislative session in early January 2023 and the program is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

“Illinois is the best place in the nation to visit, and now that people are finding that out through our marketing, our tourism economy is booming,” Gov. Pritzker said in the release. “The Tourism Attraction and Festivals Grant program has been a vital part of that success by restoring and enhancing the great events across our state that draw visitors from around the world.

“When we invest in projects like these — it reverberates beyond just one event or exhibit,” he said. “It benefits entire communities — from small businessowners who get to attract more customers to families with young children who get to enjoy all that Illinois has to offer.”

This second round of the Tourism Attractions and Festivals Grant program provides grant funding to localities, organizations, and businesses for a broad range of tourism-related improvements, events and activities. This builds upon $10 million in funding through the first round of the grant program provided to 40 localities across the state.

Actress Jane Lynch is the spokeswoman for the Illinois tourism campaign, “The Middle of Everything.”

Combined with Illinois’ largest-ever tourism campaign, “Middle of Everything,” Illinois is prioritizing investing in our thriving tourism industry while driving millions of visitors to choose Illinois for their next trip.

“Anyone looking for a great experience can find it in Illinois, from the best state fairs in the country to unique outdoor festivals, attractions, and museums,” said Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton. “Thank you, Governor Pritzker, DCEO, and members of the General Assembly for making this funding possible that supports tourism and preserves the rich, diverse activities that make Illinois the best state to live and visit.”

“Whether people are traveling to Illinois to visit the Superman Celebration in Metropolis, take a drive down the historic Route 66, or check out the world-renowned architecture in Chicago, Illinois has it all,” said DCEO Director Kristin A. Richards. “The State of Illinois is committed to bolstering the tourism sector by supporting the best festivals and attractions in the country that will show visitors from near and far that Illinois is the best place to live, work and do business.”

The state is giving $500,000 for a planned $16-million restoration of the Times Theater in Rockford.

Through the $22.5 million investment, $5 million was reserved for festivals, which serve as economic drivers while bringing communities together, and $17.5 million is supporting a broad range of other tourism-related projects such as attractions, museums, live performance venues, and more, the state said.

Applications were selected through a competitive process, with each grantee demonstrating how the award would help businesses in the surrounding area, as well as the project’s ability to attract visitors for overnight stays. Projects also scored higher based on proximity to commercial corridors and services – including hotels/motels, restaurants, retail, and other commercial operations.

“Illinois is coming back stronger in so many ways, and Governor Pritzker’s commitment to our tourism and hospitality industries helps to share that success with the world,” said State Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston). “This leadership is bringing people from across our country and around the world to Illinois to share in our festivals, see our incredible sites, dine at our restaurants, and experience a state that is moving forward.”

“Destination development drives visitors to our state’s outstanding attractions from across the world,” said State Sen. Sara Feigenholtz (D-Chicago). “Today’s announcement could not come at a better time as our festivals, historic sites, live performances and museums gear up for a bustling summer of travel for tourists and residents alike.”

“Tourism is our way to share our history and our stories with visitors from all over the world,” said State Sen. Robert Peters (D-Chicago). “By providing funding for tourism attractions, we bolster our economies, create well-paying jobs, and strengthen the future of our communities.”

QC area recipients

The state is awarding $478,414 for the planned National Railroad Hall of Fame in Galesburg. The National Railroad Hall of Fame visitor attraction is a unique, railroad-themed destination planned for downtown Galesburg.

“Visitors of all ages will be engaged and inspired by the combination of state-of-the-art, interactive exhibits and premium live viewing of Galesburg’s bustling main line freight and passenger service,” according to the group’s website. “As the epic tale of the railroads unfolds as a major chapter in America’s national narrative, guests will gain an appreciation of the importance of railroads in their daily lives.

“The National Railroad Hall of Fame celebrates the spirit of the railroaders. The ingenuity, vision and courage embodied in the lives of Hall of Fame inductees offer magnificent stories of national importance,” the site says. “The railroaders transformed America; their stories have the power to inspire and transform all who discover them.”

The Hall of Fame in Galesburg has been in the works for years. Congress formally recognized the National Railroad Hall of Fame through the U.S. House of Representatives on Oct. 8, 2003 and the U.S. Senate on April 28, 2004.

The organization offices are in the Bondi Building, 311 E. Main St., Galesburg. Plans are well underway to create a national visitor attraction in downtown Galesburg that will entertain the public as it educates them on the history, future, and benefits of railroads.

The group has a national network of railroad executives, museum professionals, academics, and historians who advise the Hall of Fame induction process and the development of the “Engines of Freedom” visitor attraction.

The QC Symphony Orchestra offers Sunday afternoon Masterworks concerts (from October to April) at Centennial Hall, Rock Island.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra is also getting a state grant of $67,742 to support its Masterworks concerts at Augustana College’s Centennial Hall, Rock Island.

For a complete list of new tourism grants, click HERE.