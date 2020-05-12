Illinois announces $25 million in grants to support public infrastructure this summer

Gov. Pritzker on Tuesday announced $25 million in DCEO grants in an initiative to accelerate work on planned public infrastructure projects for the summer construction season.

“This (the grant) will keep key public infrastructure projects in the pipeline, and support the return of skilled labor to job sites for the busy summer season. Starting today, local governments with shovel ready projects – including school districts, townships, and other entities – can apply for this funding,” Gov. Pritzker said on Tuesday.

According to the Pritzker administration, the Fast-Track grants will help restore key public works projects that may have otherwise been cancelled and will help skilled labor return to the job in time for the construction season. The grants can be used for projects such as expansions of water and sewer systems and reinvestment to modernize schools and other public buildings.

