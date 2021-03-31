Illinois Army National Guard Sergeant charged with sex crimes

A Sergeant with the Illinois Army National Guard (ILANG), located in Galesburg, has been charged with several counts of sex crimes after an investigation by the Illinois State Police.

Timothy Nichols, 32, of Dahinda, Illinois, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felony) and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (Class 2 felony).

The Illinois State Police began the investigation of Nichols in January of 2020 after being informed by the Illinois Army National Guard of an allegation of sexual abuse against him.

On Wednesday, based on the findings by the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation, the Knox County State’s Attorney approved the charges against Nichols and he was arrested without incident.

Nichols was taken to the Knox County Jail. He posted a $10,000 bond and was released from custody.