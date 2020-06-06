Illinois averages just over 1,100 daily cases for the week

Rock Island County averages just over 5 daily cases for the past two weeks

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 975 new cases and 72 deaths due to COVID-19 on Saturday.

The average for daily new cases for the week is 1,139, which is a drop of about 500 from last week’s average.

There are now 126,890 total positive cases in Illinois and 5,864 total deaths related to COVID-19.

In the past 24-hours, 21,155 tests were performed for 1,022,074 overall. The preliminary seven-day positivity percentage rate is 5.5%.

The Rock Island County Health Department reported eight new cases bringing the total number in the county to 739.

With the exception of Tuesday, Rock Island County hasn’t had any other days over 10 in the past two weeks. The daily average for the two weeks was 5.3%.

The new cases are:

A boy younger than 10 who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.