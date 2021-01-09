Illinois banks will help residents cash stimulus checks without fees

The Illinois Department of Professional and Financial Regulation (IDFPR) has announced it has worked with banks to provide services for “unbanked” Illinois residents to cash stimulus checks without incurring check-cashing fees.

The banks provided this service during the first round of stimulus checks and IDFPR secured the same agreement for the second round of stimulus checks, a news release says.

The FDIC estimates that more than 22% of Illinois households are under-banked or unbanked. Many will receive paper stimulus checks and will have few check-cashing options that won’t incur fees.

A number of banking institutions will work with non-customers to cash stimulus checks for free, including Bank of America, First Midwest, Fifth Third, Huntington, Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and U.S. Bank. Illinois residents can cash their stimulus checks without incurring fees to ensure the money goes to food, housing, and other necessities.

“The Illinois banking industry is honored to again partner with IDFPR to help Illinois citizens through this next round of economic stimulus checks. The banks listed stand ready to cash stimulus checks for the unbanked, waiving the usual fee for non-customers and allowing for more stimulus funds in the pockets of those who need it the most,” said Illinois Bankers Association President and CEO Randy Hultgren.

In order to ensure proper social distancing and that everyone has the proper identification to cash their federal stimulus check, those interested should contact banks on the list or email IDFPR at ILBanks@illinois.gov to set up an appointment.