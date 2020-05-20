Illinois bars and restaurants can re-open outdoor seating in Phase 3

FILE – In this April 23, 2020 file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announces an extension of the stay at home order for Illinois as well as a mandatory face covering order at his daily Illinois coronavirus update at the Thompson Center. Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia filed suit against the order, and a judge in southern Illinois ruled Monday, April 27, 2020, that the Illinois governor’s order to stem the spread of the coronavirus exceeds his emergency authority and violates individual civil rights. (Tyler LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP File)

Illinois Gov. Pritzker on Wednesday announced new changes to the Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, Restore Illinois.

Bars and restaurants can now re-open for outdoor seating only, in Phase 3, which is expected to start on May 29th.

Tables must be six feet apart and away from the sidewalks, masks and distancing measures for staff must continue to be followed, and other precautions and guidance will be issued.

State parks will also re-open on May 29th along with concessions, indoor and outdoor tennis facilities, and other outdoor recreational businesses, such as driving ranges, outdoor shooting ranges, and paintball courses which will re-open under safety precautions and capacity limits set by IDPH.

Golf courses can re-open allowing foursomes out on the same tee times. Carts will also be permitted with one person per cart, or one immediate household per cart.

With the new ten person gathering limit for all activities in Phase 3, boating or camping with up to ten people will be permitted.

Other businesses will re-open as planned in Phase 3 under the guidelines set by the health department.

These include- personal care services, like nail salons, tattoo shops, hair braiders, spas, barbershops, and retail stores. Health clubs, gyms, and fitness studios can provide one-on-one personal training in indoor facilities and outdoor fitness classes of up to ten people.