A bill that would let legislative employees unionize passed out of the Illinois House of Representatives along party lines and now goes to the State Senate.

The bill applies to staffers of Democratic and Republican lawmakers in the house and senate and includes doorkeepers and janitorial employees. House Speaker Chris Welch is the main sponsor of the bill. The effort started among Democratic staffers in his office looking to negotiate wages and the hours they work.

Some Republicans pushed back against it, as the bill excludes some workers. Confidential and managerial employees, supervisors and certain high-level policy positions would be exempt. The bill also lays out which workers would be allowed to negotiate.