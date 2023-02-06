UPDATE: I-74 has reopened to traffic.

EARLIER UPDATE: A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed Illinois-bound Interstate 74.

Emergency vehicles, at least one damaged car and debris can be seen from the Iowa Department of Transportation traffic cameras. Traffic is backed up to Middle Road as of 7:40 a.m. while it is rerouted off I-74 onto Grant Street.

