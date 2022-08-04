The state of Illinois is bringing back the Back to School tax holiday, Aug. 5 through Aug. 14.

The 10-day sales tax holiday – the first for Illinois in over a decade – was created to save families $50 million on school supplies and is part of the $1.8 billion Illinois Family Relief Plan, with relief on gas, property taxes, and groceries, according to a state release Thursday.

In this Feb. 22, 2021, file photo, Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks at Chicago State University in Chicago. (Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, File)

“Our parents shouldn’t have to choose between buying essential school supplies for their children and putting food on the kitchen table. Our teachers shouldn’t have to break the bank to do right by the students that they nurture day in and day out,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “Back to school should be as stress free as possible for working families and their children, and this tax holiday will help remove some of that burden.”

Beginning Aug. 5th, the state sales tax on school supplies will drop from 6.25% to 1.25%. Eligible items include qualifying clothing and footwear such as school uniforms, coats, sneakers, rainwear, and winter gear with a retail selling price of less than $125 per item. Eligible school supplies including book bags, calculators, and other items used by students for studying are not subject to the $125 threshold.

A Deloitte survey estimated that parents and guardians spend an average of $661 per child during the back to school shopping season, the release says. With inflation continuing to impact the lives of Illinoisans across the state, the sales tax holiday will allow Illinois families to shop for back to school supplies at a lower cost, reducing expenses during a high-spend time for most families.

LULAC 5285 raised money for summer school supplies in Uvalde, Tex.

Teachers are also able to take advantage of the tax holiday, saving money on classroom supplies including blackboard chalk, binders, index cards, writing tablets, and more. Teachers can also receive an income tax credit up to $250 for school supplies purchased for their classrooms.

“This discount provides direct economic relief and hopefully allows families to stretch their dollars a little further this back-to-school shopping season,” said Senate President Don Harmon (D-Oak Park).

The state of Iowa’s annual sales tax holiday is more limited, starting this Friday, and only applying to clothing and footwear purchases over two days. The holiday is always the first Friday and Saturday of August, beginning at 12:01 a.m. Friday and ending at midnight the following day.

This tax exemption only applies to individual clothing items and shoes that cost less than $100. The Department of Revenue says the exemption will apply to each item under $100, regardless of the total purchase price.

You can find more information here.