Illinois business owner concerned customers will flock to Iowa

There’s a push by the local business community to reopen Illinois’ economy.

Governor JB Pritzker has a modified stay-at-home order that limits what businesses can do.

A Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce survey says the owners of three-out-of-four closed businesses believe they should be allowed to reopen.

One Milan restaurant owner is concerned about Illinois being left behind.

“I have concern that we do have right now with the Iowa side opening up this weekend is us having a drop in our business,” says John Hoffman, Pagalo’s owner. “People wanting to go out to restaurants and sit down.. and feel like life is somewhat normal again.”

