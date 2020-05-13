1  of  3
Breaking News
Local counties have moderate increases in COVID-19 cases Bettendorf sports complex to reopen Saturday 17 more Iowans die of COVID-19 as state passes 300 deaths, opens restaurants, salons, gyms statewide
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Illinois business owner concerned customers will flock to Iowa

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There’s a push by the local business community to reopen Illinois’ economy.

Governor JB Pritzker has a modified stay-at-home order that limits what businesses can do.

A Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce survey says the owners of three-out-of-four closed businesses believe they should be allowed to reopen.

One Milan restaurant owner is concerned about Illinois being left behind.

“I have concern that we do have right now with the Iowa side opening up this weekend is us having a drop in our business,” says John Hoffman, Pagalo’s owner. “People wanting to go out to restaurants and sit down.. and feel like life is somewhat normal again.”

Their website is here: http://www.pagalospizzeria.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss