Illinois cases surpass 30,000 & more than 1000 deaths but ‘we may not have reached the peak yet’

The Illinois Department of Public reported 1,151 new cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths on Monday.

The state is reporting a total 31,508 cases and 1,349 deaths as of April 20th.

“As you’ve seen, our case numbers and our hospitalizations are still rising, even if that rise is slower,” Gov. Pritzker said on Monday.

The governor empathized on the mitigation efforts, saying that these efforts practiced by the residents have helped save thousands of lives as projections indicate.

“Our curve is bending the right way…we may not have reached our peak yet bet your actions are helping to keep that peak as low as possible,” he added.

Noting the number of ventilators as an “important metric” Pritzker pointed out a three percent drop in the total number of ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients, from 25 percent on April 14th to 23 percent on Monday.

Of the 4,599 of those hospitalized in Illinois due to COVID-19, 757 are on ventilators, which is 23 percent of the total ventilator inventory, he added.

“…23 percent of our total ventilator supply is about 10 percentage points lower than it would have been had Illinois not acquired about 1000 ventilators since March 23rd, when we had about 2200 ventilators statewide. Today, we are up to 3200 ventilators,” Pritzker said on Monday.