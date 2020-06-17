Illinois continues slow decline in new COVID-19 cases

Illinois is still seeing its new cases of COVID-19 slowly decline as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 546 new cases on Wednesday. The state now has 134,185 total cases.

With exception of June 2 and 5, the daily number of cases in Illinois has been below 1,000 each day this month, and under 700 for the past six days. Wednesday’s number was the second lowest of the month.

There were also 87 additional deaths reported for a total of 6,485 in 101 counties in Illinois.

In the past day, 29,987 tests were processed, the most in a single day for Illinois. The positivity rate for that time period is 1.8%.

There have been a total of 1,258,328 tests processed in the state. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from June 10 through June 16 is 3%.

Also on Wednesday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported three new cases for a total of 786 in the county.

The new cases are:

A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

There is currently one patient who is hospitalized.

Henry County has 77 total cases after reporting one new case on Wednesday. The county released a breakdown of 76 of their cases:

Symptomatic at home: 9

Symptomatic at hospital: 2

Asymptomatic: 13

Symptoms resolved: 48

Unknown symptom status: 3

Deaths: 1

For a more complete look at the numbers from the local counties, visit our COVID-19 Cases in Illinois & Iowa webpage.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.