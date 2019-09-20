Illinois cosmetologists learning to spot domestic violence

GALESBURG, IL — A Illinois law requires cosmetologists to take a domestic violence class for their license renewal. One of the classes are being taught at Academy of Shear Performance in Galesburg. Barb Kirchgessner, who co-own the school and is an instructor, says the bond between clients and their hair stylists is unique, which is why cosmetologists are ideal people to watch out for warning signs of domestic violence.

“Your clients tend to tell you things in confidentiality that they wouldn’t tell their doctors and their family members,” Kirchgessner said. “You become very close to a lot of your clients and they and they do share things with me in confidence hoping that I would not take things. So I think it’s a good idea that cosmetologists are trained to look for warning signs and signals of domestic violence.”

Barb says this bond grows overtime.

“Well when you do your client, if it’s a shampoo set you see them every week for the same hour. Or a haircut every four weeks. Colors every three months so in a year’s period of time you are seeing this client six, eight, ten times a year,” Kirchgessner said.

Being around the client so often and building that bond, cosmetologists are ideal people to observe and look out for any signs of domestic violence.



“Warning signs would be marks or bruises but also them being reserved and not wanting to talk about certain things or wanting their hair a certain way because of the partner choosing the way they want them to have their hair,” Kirchgessner said.

Barb says the overall goal is trying to help victims out if possible.



“They don’t expect us to be a mandated reporter but help give them information on how they can get help if they choose too,” Kirchgessner said.



