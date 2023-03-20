The USDA National Agriculture Statistic Service (NASS) has released county estimates for 2022 corn and soybean production, with Illinois counties holding the top spot for production in both crops, according to a news release.

Illinois’ hold as the number one producer of soybeans in the United States remains solid, with the top 11 counties for soybean yield in 2022 located in the Land of Lincoln.

Piatt County took the top spot in soybean yield with 74.2 bushels per acre. Coming in at number two through 11 are Macon, Sangamon, Scott, Logan, Tazewell, Stark, Morgan, Christian, Champaign, and Woodford counties.

Illinois had the top five counties in the country for total corn production. McLean County led the nation in corn production with nearly 71 million bushels of corn produced. Rounding out the top five producing counties are Iroquois, Livingston, LaSalle, and Champaign counties, coming in at

two through five respectively.

Illinois as a whole remains the second largest producer of corn in the country, only behind Iowa.

“For centuries, Illinois has solidified its status as an agricultural state — and 2022 was no different,” said Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker. “Thanks to the hard work of our farmers, Illinois counties produced more corn and soybeans than anywhere else in the nation — exporting millions of bushels around the globe and generating billions in revenue. When we say Illinois farmers do it best, this is what we mean.”

“Our Illinois farmers have once again proved why agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Agriculture Director Jerry Costello. “Our

agricultural reach goes far beyond our state. In 2022, Illinois exports of corn and soybeans to the world totaled over $3.5 billion.”

The Illinois Department of Agriculture encourages all agricultural producers to complete the 2023 U. S. Census of Agriculture, which provides vital statistical information on the ag industry.