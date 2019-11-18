Illinois couple found dead, cause of death unknown

The Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office and Whiteside County Coroner Office are currently investigating the deaths of a man and woman from Lyndon, Illinois that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:35 p.m., the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call to conduct a welfare check at a residence in the 100 block of E. Commercial Street in Lyndon.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies found the residence was secured.

Deputies were able to look through a bedroom window from the outside and observed a male subject on the bed.

With the help of Prophetstown Police Department, deputies gained entry into the residence.

Once inside the residence, deputies discovered Thomas E. Whitney, 78, was deceased in the bedroom.

Whitney’s wife, 53-year-old Dawn R. Whitney, was found deceased in the bathroom.

At this time, the cause of death for both individuals is unknown, and autopsies will be conducted in the next couple of days.