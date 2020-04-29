1  of  4
Illinois COVID-19 cases surpass a new milestone of 50,000

The Illinois Department of Health announced additional 2,253 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number to 50,355.

The department also reported 92 additional deaths, making the death toll to 2,215 deaths.

As of midnight of April 28th, of the total cases, 5,036 remain in hospitals, 1,290 remain in ICU, of which, 777 people are on ventilators.

CDC is reporting 1,005,147 cases of COVID-19 in the country, as of April 29th, and 57,505 deaths. Unites States has the most number of cases, by April 29th, followed by Spain- 236,899, Italy- 203,591, France- 169,053, and U.K- 166,440.

