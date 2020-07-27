Illinois COVID-19 death toll at 7,398

Illinois reached 7,398 COVID-19 deaths and 171,424 positive cases on Sunday, according to the latest stats provided by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

More than 1,500 additional cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Illinois on Sunday and one person died of the virus, state health officials said.

State officials estimate that 95% of people have recovered.

The seven-day average of positive results for COVID-19 among all tests performed in the state is at 3.7%, compared to Saturday’s figure of 3.6%.