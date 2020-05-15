Illinois: COVID-19 death toll includes patients who were never tested

ILLINOIS (NEXSTAR) — As Illinois Public Health Department officials work to remove any inaccuracies from the state’s COVID-19 death count, the local departments compiling such data for IDPH are doing so without a uniform set of guidelines, a Target 3 investigation has found.

Emails and documents obtained via Freedom of Information Act requests by WCIA show coroners and medical examiners across the state have raised questions about the processes of classifying COVID-19’s role in an individual’s death, citing, in some cases, the difficulty of determining whether the novel coronavirus played a “probable” role in someone’s death or a “suspected” role.

In one case, a man who died after testing negative for COVID-19 was included in the state’s overall coronavirus death count.

IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike has sought to reassure the public — including skeptics who believe that death toll is either lower or higher than it should be — that the state is eliminating “obvious” cases in which the virus did not play a role in a person’s death, regardless of whether they had tested positive for COVID-19.

“If there was a gunshot wound, an acute gunshot wound, if there was a motor vehicle accident — we know that was not related to the COVID-positive status,” she said. “There (are) also some additional deaths that happen in someone who happened to be COVID positive, but where COVID and COVID infection had nothing to do with the deaths.”

Dr. Ezike acknowledges there exists a “grey area” in which it becomes more difficult to determine the precise cause of death in COVID-positive patients who also have preexisting conditions when they contract the virus.

Around “90 percent” of COVID-19 deaths have had “an associated comorbidity,” she said last week, such as heart or kidney disease, diabetes, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Other risk factors that could exacerbate the effect the virus has on an individual include age, whether a person has a compromised immune system, or cancer.

In those cases, she said, “it is obviously less clear that the COVID-19, the disease associated with the coronavirus didn’t actually play a part in the hastening of the death, so those deaths do stand.”

“Individuals who do test positive for COVID-19 and die with illnesses or complications caused by the illness are definitely COVID deaths and those continue to be counted in our count,” Dr. Ezike said.

As of Thursday, there have been nearly 4,000 such deaths across the state, according to IDPH.

Classifying COVID deaths

IDPH is relying on the expertise of doctors, coroners and medical examiners across the state to accurately classify the role COVID-19 plays in a person’s death, providing them general guidelines for this process outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In most cases, a COVID-positive patient who dies does so in a hospital, long-term care facility or hospice, meaning a medical doctor is tasked with determining the cause of death.

“Typically, if the patient has been under the care of a doctor in a hospital, the doctor has had the opportunity to conduct various tests on the patient and obtain information as a consequence of those tests,” HSHS St. John’s Hospital pulmonologist Dr. Manjeshwar Prabhu said.

“So the doctor could potentially have an idea of the disease process the doctor is dealing with. And if, unfortunately, the patient succumbs to the illness, then the doctor can sign the death certificate saying that, ‘In the best knowledge that I have, this is what I believe to be the cause of death.’”

How does a doctor definitively know that a patient died from COVID-19?

“We don’t,” Dr. Prabhu said. “We don’t actually know that that patient died of coronavirus, which is why they’ve got a sort of sub-classification… a “COVID-related death” or that COVID was involved for some reason in that patient’s time.”

Urbana-based forensic pathologist Dr. Shiping Bao went a step further, saying that the responsibility of determining a patient’s death shouldn’t fall on the shoulders of hospital-based doctors who largely observe and monitor patient symptoms.

Those doctors, he said, “aren’t trained to certify the cause of death.”

“They have no idea how to determine the cause of death,” he said, adding that a forensic pathologist is better-suited for the task, which would likely involve a post-mortem examination.

“It becomes hard, once again, because we don’t have guidelines, right?” Dr. Prabhu said. “Nobody knows enough to give us clear guidelines. For example, you may have a patient who is on dialysis and is stable on dialysis, then they develop a COVID infection. And because they’re already weakened by the fact that their kidneys are not working properly, maybe this patient doesn’t survive and maybe they pass away. Could that be called death from renal failure with COVID-related? Probably. Or a physician might say that’s COVID infection — (the patient) just died of COVID.”

COVID on death certificates

A death certificate has three parts relating to why someone died: One which details the sequence of events that caused the death and includes underlying causes. Another section details “significant factors” that are not necessarily related directly to the cause of death but played noteworthy roles.