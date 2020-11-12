Illinois COVID-19 deaths up 217% since October 1; governor warns stay-at-home order getting closer

With coronavirus-related deaths in Illinois up 217% since October 1, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker warned another stay-at-home order is possible and urged people to stay home “as much as possible.”

Saying there is “no time to waste,” Pritzker commended some state leaders for their response to COVID-19 and chided others for allowing the virus to “infect their constituents because they’re afraid of the few, loud anti-maskers.”

“When this is over, there will be an accounting by your constituents of who worked to keep it right,” he said during Thursday’s COVID-19 briefing. “The rest of us will still do our jobs. The state will do all they can to help hospitals serve their capacity and find additional staff. Health care workers will take up their posts on the front lines as they have every, single day.”

Pritzker urged Illinoisans to call their “county board chair or local mayor” and “ask them what they’re doing to keep you and your loved ones safe.”

“If things don’t take a turn in the coming days, we will quickly reach the point where some form of a mandatory stay at home order is all that we’ll have left,” Pritzker said. “With every fiber of my being, I do not want us to get there. But right now, that seems like where we are heading.”

The governor’s remarks come on the day the state saw 12,702 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the past 24 hours and an additional 43 deaths. Of the more than 5,000 people (5,258) who have been hospitalized with the virus overnight, 956 of those people were in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and 438 are on ventilators.

“Please know that 5,258 — we never saw that number in wave one (of the virus),” Illinois Department of Public Health Administrator Dr. Nogzi Ezike said. “I am telling you that that number is only going to increase based on the number of cases that we’ve identified for last several weeks.”

Pritzker launched a new awareness campaign today to encourage residents to take safety precautions throughout the upcoming holiday season to protect themselves and their families — and ultimately save lives.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending that residents stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential activities.

“Ahead of the holiday season, IDPH has provided recommendations for keeping you and your family safe from the virus,” said Pritzker. “We are making every effort to remind people what epidemiologists and other infectious disease specialists say are the best ways to reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19. Traditions are so important to all of us – but this year we all need to celebrate a bit differently.”

“This year’s holiday season is going to be difficult and challenging for many of us,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “This campaign was designed to emphasize the importance of making safer decisions and checking in on loved ones during this time in order to stay safe and strong for each other.”

Coronavirus related deaths in Illinois are up 217% since October 1st. pic.twitter.com/SRCExQ3IrX — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) November 12, 2020

Pritzker points out that Springfield’s positivity rate doubled from 8% to 16% in the two weeks since the mayor opted not to enforce the state’s ban on indoor dining. The city has since reversed course. — Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) November 12, 2020