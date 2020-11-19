Illinois COVID-19 numbers: 14,612 new cases, 168 additional deaths, over 6,000 hospitalized

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 14,612 new cases of COVID-19 and 168 additional deaths on Thursday.

One day after reporting the lowest number since November 5, Thursday’s number is the second highest of the pandemic.

The number of deaths is the third highest total and the highest since the middle of May.

Illinois now has a total of 621,383 positive cases and 11,178 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 113,447 tests were processed, the second highest number, for a single-day positivity rate of 12.9%. Overall, Illinois has processed 9,472,674 tests for an overall positivity rate of 6.6%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases from November 12 through November 18 is 12.0%.

As of last night, 6,037 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 1,192 in the ICU and 587 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.