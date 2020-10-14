Illinois daily new cases above 2,500 for eighth straight day, most during pandemic

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 2,862 new positive cases and 49 additional deaths on Wednesday. It is the eighth straight day, the most during the pandemic, of daily new cases above 2,500.

Illinois now has a total of 327,605 positive cases and 9,074 deaths due to COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, 52,669 tests were processed for a single-day positivity rate of 5.4%. Overall, Illinois has processed 6,463,923 tests for an overall positivity rate of 5.1%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for October 7 through October 13 is 4.6%.

As of last night, 1,974 patients were in the hospital with COVID-19, with 390 in the ICU and 153 on ventilators.

To get more statistics about COVID-19 in Illinois, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health website.