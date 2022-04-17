Thanks for clicking on this web extra.

We spent a little more time with our panel to talk about the Iowa Caucuses with Illinois Democratic Party Deputy Director Jake Lewis and former Iowa Republican Party Chair Steve Grubbs.

And we’ll talk about the move by the Democratic National Committee that takes away the state’s first-in-the nation status.

This week, a panel of the Democratic National Committee decided to change the process of early states in the party’s presidential nominating process.

“We’re taking a close look at what the guidance is coming out of the DNC,” Lewis said. “Our state is very representative of the United States as a whole.”

“You want to make running for president affordable,” Grubbs said. “It would be a blow to American democracy if the Democrats don’t keep small states first.”

