Illinois dentists will soon be certified to administer COVID-19 vaccine

Dentists in Illinois have been given the green light to start training to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state fast-tracked that process to help get dentists certified with the one-hour training session.

The Illinois State Dental Society Director Dave Marsh says most people trust their dentist because they’ve had shots from them before.

“As they get more vaccine, they’re going to have more patients that they can schedule,” said Marsh. “They’re going to need more volunteers, and I think that’s when you’re going to see this come together.”

Marsh is confident a lot of dentists will volunteer for the training once they get vaccinated.