The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) is hiring!

Recruiters from the Illinois DCFS will be in Sterling and Freeport to share information later this month about employment opportunities with the department. They’re hiring for a variety of positions, including child protection specialists, child welfare specialists, day care licensing representatives, office associates, paralegal assistants, reimbursement officers and public service administrators.

DCFS staff receive competitive wages; employer-sponsored medical, dental and life insurance; defined-benefit pensions and vacation and sick leave. Applicants should have a bachelor’s and/or master’s degree. The department needs bilingual Spanish-speaking employees who may be eligible for additional compensation.

Recruiters will be in these locations in October:

October 23, 1-2:30 p.m., DCFS In-Person Presentation, Sterling Public Library, 102 W. Third Street in Sterling.

October 24, 1-2:30 p.m., DCFS In-Person Presentation, Freeport Public Library, 100 E. Douglas Street in Freeport

October 26, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., State Employment Recruiting Fair, Illinois Department of Employment Security American Job Center, 406 Avenue C in Sterling

For more information about the Illinois DCFS, click here. To report child abuse, click here for non-emergency situations or call (800) 25-ABUSE (1-800-252-2873) for emergency situations.