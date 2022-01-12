Illinois Department of Public Health and State Board of Education shorten COVID quarantine time for students

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois State Board of Education issued revised guidance regarding quarantine and isolation recommendations as issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) January 4.

The CDC stated that these recommendations apply to K-12 Schools and released school-specific guidance January 6. Chief among the revisions was changing the length of quarantine for those testing positive for COVID-19 or have COVID-19-like symptoms, to a minimum of 5 days before returning to school. According to the updated public health school guidance:

Mandatory Exclusion of Students and School Personnel

Schools must investigate the occurrence of cases, suspect cases or carriers in schools and

identify close contacts for purposes of determining whether students or school personnel must

be excluded pursuant to 77 Ill. Admin. Code 690.361 and must exclude individuals according to

Table 1 below, pursuant to Executive Order 2022-03.

Table 1. Determining Exclusion

If you test positive for

COVID-19 (exclusion) Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must do the following:

• Stay home for a minimum of five days and a maximum of 10 days after the first day of symptoms or the specimen collection date from positive viral test for asymptomatic persons.

• Continue to wear a mask around others for five more days after returning to school. Individuals may return to school after five days if asymptomatic or if fever-free without fever reducing medication for 24 hours, diarrhea/vomiting have ceased for 24 hours, and other symptoms have improved. Be aware that your clinical provider may determine that you need a longer period of isolation based on certain underlying clinical conditions such as a weakened immune system. (Updated public health school guidance report)

If you have COVID-19-

like symptoms

(exclusion) Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, must immediately be

excluded from school until:

• Receiving a negative test result that confirms the symptoms are not attributable to COVID-19; or

• For a minimum of five days and a maximum of 10 days until fever free without fever reducing medication for 24 hours, diarrhea/vomiting have ceased for 24 hours, and other symptoms have improved.

Individuals must continue to wear a mask around others for five more days after returning to school. Those testing positive should be excluded from school and follow guidance for persons testing positive. (Updated public health school guidance report)

To view the updated public health school guidance report, click here.