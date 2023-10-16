The I-80 bridge is undergoing work starting next week for bridge deck repairs.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that bridge deck repairs will start on Monday, October 23, on the eastbound lanes of the Interstate 80 Mississippi River bridge in Rock Island County, weather permitting. One eastbound lane will stay open during the project. A daily lane closure, managed by signage, will be in place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the project. Repairs are expected to be completed by 3 p.m. on Wednesday, October 25.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips that involve the I-80 bridge. Use alternate routes when possible to avoid the work area. Drivers should pay close attention to changing conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

