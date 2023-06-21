The John Deere Classic is only a couple of weeks away and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is releasing details about how road construction in the city will affect golf fans.

According to an email from Paul Wappel, Public Information Officer with IDOT, there was a staging switch on John Deere Road from 16th Street to 38th Avenue. Traffic was moved from the inside lanes to the outside lanes and the eastbound lane of the road was moved to southbound I-74. The bridge section of the project is expected to be completed by August 1, while the milling and paving work will last until the end of October.

The current traffic configuration will cause some congestion due to the expected traffic volume, so all ramps will be open for the holiday weekend. During the golf tournament, the current traffic configuration will remain, meaning inside lane closures on John Deere Road. There will be no traffic control on I-74 and no traffic control on the ramps or ramp closures.