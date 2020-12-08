Illinois Department of Transportation asking for feedback through Traveler Opinion Survey

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is seeking feedback on the state’s transportation system through its annual Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey.

Conducted every year since 2001, and in partnership with the University of Illinois Springfield, the survey is available online now through Thursday, Dec. 31.

The survey consists of questions asking for feedback on the following topics:

Road conditions

Ice and snow removal

Commuting habits

Driving behaviors

Changes in travel habits due to the pandemic

IDOT’s website

The state’s rest areas

Passenger rail use

“Learning the public’s views on our transportation system is a great tool. This information allows us to better understand travel habits, as well as areas where we’re doing a good job, and those that may need improvements,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “We represent and try to meet the best interests of all Illinois citizens and individual travelers and, in an effort to help us continue to provide the best service, please take a few minutes to complete the survey.”

A copy of the Illinois Traveler Opinion Survey results from 2019, as well as data collected from past years, can be viewed here.

