Winter will be here before we know it, and Illinois is looking for help clearing the roads after storms.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) District 2 is hosting an open house for anyone who wants to apply for seasonal snow and ice removal positions in Rock Island, Henry and Whiteside counties. The open house will be held on Thursday, October 12 from 3:30 – 6 p.m. at the Milan Maintenance Yard, 4128 69th Avenue.

Applicants can speak with IDOT staff to learn more about the program and get help with submitting an application. Click here to access the application. Applications for Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers must be submitted online by Wednesday, October 18. Both Snow Removal Operators and Winter Salaried Highway Maintainers are needed to help maintain more than 45,000 lane miles around the state during winter.

A short animated video on the snowbird program is available on the IDOT’s YouTube channel.

Operators and Maintainers must quickly respond to emerging weather situations for snow and ice removal. They must be ready to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays. The starting salary is $4,850 monthly. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical, vision test and drug and alcohol screening are required.

A new law gives veterans preference for these seasonal positions and they are encouraged to apply. Applicants will be selected based on availability, job-related experience and qualifications. For more information, including available positions, the application process in specific districts, pay details and the potential for benefits, click here.