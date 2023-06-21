The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that bids on 236 contracts for highway and bridge projects were accepted at its June letting. These contracts represent an investment of more than $910.4 million in infrastructure in communities throughout the state. This round of bid letting is the largest in the department’s history.

“This bid letting is an historic achievement for Illinois and further illustrates the kind of transformational investments being made in the state’s infrastructure due to Rebuild Illinois,” said Omer Osman, Illinois Transportation Secretary. “Up and down Illinois, communities are experiencing the benefits of an improved, modernized transportation system that gets you and your family where you need to go safely and reliably.”

Proposals that are received during the bid letting are subject to review. Contracts are usually awarded within a month after the bid letting and construction starts soon afterward. For fiscal year 2023, IDOT has awarded 785 contracts worth over $2.5 billion in highway and bridge improvements. Locally, IDOT awarded $28.8 million to resurface I-74 from north of Illinois 17 in Henry County to U.S. 34 in Knox County.

