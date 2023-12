The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) is looking for more workers to clear snow.

The agency says it’s been a problem since the pandemic, with a growing need for workers with commercial drivers’ licenses to be able to do the job. IDOT says some areas need more help than others, and it’s working to recruit more people. The shortage means it could take longer to clear snow during and after winter storms.

