Illinois Dept. of Public Health reports 746 more COVID deaths statewide in past week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Friday reported 183,722 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 746 deaths since Jan. 14, 2022.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,773,362 cases, including 29,845 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years, according to a state release. Since Jan. 14, 2022, laboratories have reported 1,539,013 specimens for a total of 49,488,107. As of Thursday, Jan. 20, 6,054 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 972 patients were in the ICU and 560 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
There have been 8,317 COVID deaths in Iowa, and 60 percent of the state population is fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
A total of 20,207,132 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 44,420 doses. Since Jan. 14, 310,939 doses were reported administered in Illinois. Of the state’s total population, more than 74% have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 65% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and almost 49% boosted, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
