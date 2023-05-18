All Catholic dioceses in Illinois on Thursday issued a summary of their common processes for

handling allegations of sexual abuse of minors against any Catholic cleric who is ministering or has ministered within their respective boundaries, according to a news release.

The Catholic Church in the United States instituted these and similar processes in response to a growing understanding that, over its history, church clerics and other personnel had sexually abused children in their care and that the response to these crimes had been inadequate. “While most of the processes described in the attached have been in place for many years, Illinois dioceses may have described or applied them in different ways,” the release says.

In the late 20th century, dioceses began developing policies and procedures for dealing with clergy sexual abuse of minor, according to the release. Still, the independent governance of dioceses and the protective attitudes among leadership proved to be barriers to widespread adoption of meaningful reforms. In 2002, a media expose triggered a public scandal in the Archdiocese of Boston and provided the impetus for a uniform national approach. That year, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) adopted its Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People (the Charter), based on policies adopted in 1992 in Chicago, that set forth procedures for handling allegations of sexual abuse of minors and the healing of survivors.

“The Charter sets forth principles and standards for handling allegations of sexual abuse of minors by clergy, and each Illinois diocese has continually improved its policies to conform to national standards and as a result of its experiences. The Church’s approach to clerical misconduct, including the Charter, has been updated over the past twenty years. All Illinois dioceses are in full compliance with the Charter adopted in 2002 and continually revised in 2005, 2011 and 2018 by the USCCB,” according to the release.

In addition, the global Church has continued to evolve the way it deals with clergy sexual abuse of minors, particularly in enforcing a uniform approach. In 2019, Pope Francis issued the decree entitled Vos Estis Lux Mundi, mandating a world-wide system for the reporting, investigating and adjudicating of allegations against bishops, both of participating in an act of abuse, and of failing to respond appropriately to allegations of abuse by another cleric. Soon thereafter, the USCCB adopted Directives for the Implementation of the Provisions of Vos Estis Lux Mundi Concerning Bishops and Their Equivalents, establishing a system for the reporting and investigation of such allegations within the United States, the release says.

Under this system, the “metropolitan archbishop” of a region coordinates this process with lay investigators unless he is the subject of the allegation, in which case, the senior suffragan bishop by promotion in that region conducts the investigation. The Archbishop of Chicago is the metropolitan archbishop for the “Chicago Province,” which includes all six Illinois dioceses. The current senior suffragan bishop of this province is the Most Rev. Thomas John Paprocki of Springfield.

Over the past four years, the Illinois dioceses have worked with the Office of the Illinois Attorney

General to improve the transparency and effectiveness of their policies. Prompted by the Attorney General’s investigation, the dioceses have critically reviewed current policies and implemented certain recommended changes to their existing reporting to the public to further increase transparency.

“The Catholic Church in Illinois has been at the forefront of dealing with sexual abuse of minors

for many years,” said Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago and Metropolitan of the Chicago Province. “In 1992, the Archdiocese of Chicago, led by Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, formulated and adopted policies for handling allegations of sexual abuse of minors by clergy including, for the first time, a lay review board. Cardinal Bernardin presented the Chicago policies to the USCCB meeting in 1993. These policies formed the basis of the USCCB 2002 Charter for the Protection of Children and Young People.”

Cardinal Cupich continued. “At this time, working with the Office of the Attorney General of

Illinois, the leaders of all six Illinois dioceses endeavored to make clear and update our approach, mindful of our lived experience and best practices in this field. Our common goals in doing so are to ensure we offer pastoral support to those affected by this tragedy and to work diligently to prevent it from occurring again.”

The Illinois dioceses’ procedures include, among other things:

• The diocesan website publication of the names of its clerics credibly accused of sexual abuse

of minors,

• Policies for handling allegations of sexual abuse of minors against clerics incardinated in their

dioceses,

• Diocesan policies for handling such allegations against deceased, laicized and religious order

priests, and

• Processes for dealing with allegations that arise during criminal investigations or civil lawsuits.

According to the release, “It is important to note that, for many years, the Illinois dioceses have:

• Acted promptly upon receipt of an allegation of sexual abuse of minors,

• Reported all such allegations to civil authorities,

• Established victim assistance ministries,

• Established special offices to handle allegations of sexual abuse of minors,

• Created independent, lay-majority review boards that advise the bishop and review the bishop’s decisions related to allegations of sexual abuse of minors, and

• Conducted robust safe-environment abuse-prevention programs.

“By issuing this joint public statement, the Illinois dioceses hope to enhance the public’s

understanding of how they handle allegations of sexual abuse of minors. As always, the safety and protection of children, and the fair and compassionate treatment of those who report abuse, will remain paramount factors in our actions. The bishops of the Illinois dioceses stand ready to collaborate with all agencies and organizations in Illinois that care for and educate children in establishing effective policies and practices for child safety, confident we can learn from each other,” according to the release.

The Illinois Catholic dioceses – Belleville, Chicago, Joliet, Peoria, Rockford, and Springfield –

serve 3.4 million Catholics, comprising approximately 27 percent of the total state population, through more than 900 parishes. All dioceses act immediately upon receipt of an allegation of sexual abuse of minors.

For more information on the Illinois dioceses, the press release, or the sexual abuse of minors

policies each diocese follows, consult the web sites of the dioceses. The website of the Diocese of Peoria is here.

Peoria is the central city of the Diocese. The Diocese of Peoria serves nearly 135,000 Catholics living in 26 counties, from Ottawa to Lincoln, Quad Cities to Danville. The counties are Bureau, Champaign, DeWitt, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Piatt, Putnam, Rock Island, Schuyler, Stark, Tazewell, Vermilion, Warren, and Woodford.