Illinois DOT to host virtual public hearing to improve statewide rail system

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced in a press release it is hosting a virtual public hearing through January 21 as part of a study assessing the rail system to help identify potential improvements and solutions.

The information gathered in the study will be used in the development of a statewide rail plan, as well as serve to inform IDOT’s ongoing Illinois Long-Range Transportation Plan, providing direction for the Illinois’s transportation system. According to the release:

Illinois is the rail hub of North America, the only state in which all seven Class 1 railroads operate. Illinois boasts more than 10,000 miles of track and serves a robust passenger rail network, with Amtrak connecting 30 communities statewide and Metra operating 11 lines in the Chicago area. Under Gov. JB Pritzker’s bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program, Illinois is making historic investments in both passenger and freight rail, including $500 million to re-establish passenger rail to the Quad Cities and Rockford, $400 million for the Chicago Region Environmental and Transportation and Efficiency (CREATE) Program, $100 million for improvements to improve safety and reliability on Amtrak’s Saluki service between Chicago and Carbondale, and $78 million to upgrade rail crossings and improve safety throughout the state. Illinois Department of Transportation

To participate in the Illinois Rail Needs Assessment, click here.