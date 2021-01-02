Illinois driver facilities reopen Tuesday, but customers can renew online, too

Traffic moves slowly along W. Market Street in Pottsville, Pa., as the snow begins to fall with Winter Storm Gail on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. (Jacqueline Dormer/Republican-Herald via AP)

Illinois driver services facilities statewide will reopen Tuesday.

Face masks are required, and social distancing and other safety measures will remain in place, a news release says.

Driver’s licenses and identification card expiration dates have been extended until June 1.

Many transactions can be conducted online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com instead of visiting a facility in-person. Services include:

· Renewing a license plate sticker

· Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers

· Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs)

· Obtaining a driver record abstract

· Filing business services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov. To reduce facility visits for in-person service, online renewals for driver’s licenses and identification cards have been expanded. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For qualifying drivers, individuals will receive a letter with a unique PIN about 90 days before the expiration date. The PIN is required to renew online.

For more information, visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.

To ensure the public’s health and safety, customers visiting driver services facilities, along with Secretary of State employees, will be required to wear face masks. Plexiglass dividers have been installed at all workstations and tape has been applied to the floor in six-foot intervals to follow social distancing guidelines, which limits the number of customers inside a facility.

Customers should come prepared to wait outside in cold weather because of the limited number of people allowed in a facility at one time.

For drive tests, employees will wear face masks and face shields because of close proximity with the customer inside the vehicle. Customers will be required to wear face masks.

Disposable plastic will be used to cover the vehicle seats during the drive test and then discarded immediately after the conclusion of the drive test.