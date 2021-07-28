Illinois Driver Service Facilities reinstituting mask policy

With the coronavirus Delta variant on the rise, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced a mask policy will be instituted at several state buildings. Those include Driver Services facilities, Secretary of State offices and the Illinois State Capitol Building.

The policy, which takes effect Monday, August 2nd, requires all employees and customers to wear a mask.

The goal is to remain open to serve the heavy influx of customers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also urged customers to use online services when possible to help with the heavy demand.

Additionally, all expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will remain valid until January 1, 2022 and the federal REAL ID deadline has been pushed to May 3, 2023. White says because of that there is no need to rush in to a facility for those items.