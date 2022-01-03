Illinois driver service facilities temporarily closed due to COVID

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced driver service facilities are temporarily shut down because of a spike in COVID cases. Illinois residents can still renew a license plate sticker, driver’s license or ID card online.

Illinois driver’s licenses, instruction permits and identification cards that have an expiration date between January 1 and March 31 have been extended until March 31. Commercial driver’s licenses and commercial learner’s permits are excluded from the extension.

In-person services are scheduled to resume on January 17.