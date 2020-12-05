Illinois driver services facilities closed until Jan. 5, 2021

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has announced driver services facilities statewide will remain closed for in-person transactions until Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, because of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, a news release says.

White reminds Illinois residents expirations for driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended until June 1, 2021.

Expanded online services

White also has expanded online services for the public at www.cyberdriveillinois.com. Some of these services include:

• Renewing a license plate sticker;

• Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers;

• Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22-64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs);

• Obtaining a driver record abstract;

• Filing Business Services documents, such as incorporations and annual reports; and

• Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

In addition, White announced that some facilities will be open for new drivers only, including Moline/Silvis, 2001 5th St., Suite 10, Silvis.

CDL applicants

White also reiterated that 18 CDL facilities remain open for CDL written and road exams. These CDL facilities include Moline/Silvis, 2001 5th St., Suite 10, Silvis. CDL driving tests are by appointment only by calling 217-785-3013.

Expanded online renewals

In an effort to reduce future facility visits for in-person service, White has expanded online renewals for driver’s licenses and ID cards. Not everyone qualifies, particularly those who are required to pass a written or road test. For qualifying drivers, if the driver’s license or ID card expired between Feb. 1, 2020, through Jan. 31, 2021, then the individual will receive a letter this month with a unique PIN needed to renew online.

If the driver’s license or ID card expires after Feb. 1, 2021, the individual will receive the PIN letter about 90 days before the expiration date. For more information visit www.cyberdriveillinois.com and click on “Read more on how to renew your driver’s license or ID card online” near the top of the main page.

All other Secretary of State departments are open. Check www.cyberdriveillinois.com for more information.