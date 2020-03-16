Illinois driver services facilities to be closed

All driver services facilities in the state will remain closed from March 17th through March 31st, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Monday.

Through an emergency rule, the department is extending expiration dates by 30 days for driver’s licenses, identification (ID) cards, vehicle registrations and other transactions and document filings.

“After careful consideration, it is clear that this decision to close offices and Driver Services facilities is the right one to make for the health and safety of Illinoisans,” said White in a press release.

“This important action will help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.”

The department is also advising people to visit them online for services such as-