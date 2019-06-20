Illinois drivers flee to Iowa for lower gas prices

DAVENPORT, IA — Illinois drivers are coming across the bridge seeking out lower gas prices. As of now, there is an average of 40 to 50 cent difference in prices per gallon on the other side of the river.

“It’s insane,” Sarah Meyers of Illinois said. “Like people work hard to make a living and then on top of all their other bills now they have to pay, I mean, right now it’s almost thirty cents cheaper over in Iowa.”

With the Land of Lincoln expecting its gas tax to double, more motorists are saying they will make that trip because it is worth the drive.

“It’s $2.40 is what I paid two days ago there and I just paid $2.70 here so it’s a huge difference,” Jacob Lester of Illinois said.

With the steep differential, they find it is worth the drive.

“Uh, I probably save almost $70 a week, at least,” Lester said.

With people fleeing the high gas prices in Illinois, they are also spending their money on other goods while they are in the Hawkeye state.

“I just end up doing my grocery shopping over there so then it’s just one round trip,” Meyers said.

But not all Iowans are sympathetic to their Illinois neighbors.

“”Well I guess that’s the luck if you live in Illinois,” Edwin Behnke of Iowa said.

Gas prices could fall below $2 dollars per gallon this Fall in Iowa, while in Illinois the gas tax will double on July 1st.