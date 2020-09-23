Illinois driver’s licenses expiration dates extended

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced on Wednesday that expiration dates of driver’s licenses and ID cards have been extended to February 1, 2021. This is a three month extension from the prior set November 1, 2020 expiration date.

“Extending expiration dates until February 1 means people with an expired driver’s license and ID card do not need to visit a Driver Services facility immediately,” said White. “During this pandemic, we continue to think creatively to serve the public as efficiently as possible, while making public health and safety our top priority.”

The extension also includes driver’s licenses or ID cards expiring in October, November, December 2020 and January 2021. All expired driver’s licenses and ID cards will stay valid until February 1, 2021.

The extended expiration date for license plate stickers remains November 1, 2020, since they can be renewed online.

White also encourages the public to use the services online whenever possible, like renewing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, or renewing a standard driver’s license through the Safe Driver renewal program.

Customers who must visit a Drivers Services facility are required to wear a face mask and may have to wait outside in various types of weather to maintain social distance requirements at the facility.

For more information, visit the Illinois Secretary of State website.