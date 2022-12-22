Because of travel warnings issued by the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police in anticipation of hazardous road conditions caused by the impending winter storm, all Secretary of State offices and driver services facilities in the state closed at 1 p.m. Thursday, a news release says.

According to the release, the top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of customers and employees.

Secretary of State offices and facilities will reopen after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

In the meantime, customers can conduct other business online here. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver record and purchasing license plate stickers.