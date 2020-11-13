Illinois Drivers Service Facilities to close temporarily

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that Drivers Service Facilities statewide will temporarily close starting on Tuesday, November 17, and reopen on Monday, December 7 because of the increase of COVID-19.

“The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus,” said Secretary of State Jesse White.

It was also announced that expiration dates for driver’s licenses and ID cards will be extended until June 1, 2021, and includes those expiring in February, March, April and May 2021. Commercial Drivers Licenses (CDL) holders and commercial permit holders are excluded from the extension due to federal requirements.

Many other services can be conducted online, including:

Renewing a license plate sticker.

Renewing a valid driver’s license for qualifying drivers.

Renewing a valid ID card for those age 22 – 64 (seniors 65 and older have free, non-expiring IDs).

Obtaining a driver record abstract.

Filing Business Service documents, such as incorporations and annual reports.

Customers with issues involving administrative hearings may contact adminhearings@ilsos.gov.

CDL facilities will remain open, including the one in Silvis located at 2001 5th Street, Suite #10, for CDL written and road exams. CDL driving tests are by appointment only by calling (217) 785-3013.

