The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that lanes in the Illinois Quad Cities area that have been closed for construction will reopen, where possible, for the Memorial Day holiday to minimize travel disruption, according to a news release.

Non-emergency closures will be suspended from 3 p.m. Friday, May 26, to 11:59 p.m. Monday, May 29.

But the following lane closures will remain in place during the holiday weekend. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through these areas. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and stay alert for workers and equipment. “At all times, please buckle and drive sober,” the release says.

District 2

Jo Daviess County

Eastbound Spring Street (U.S. 20) between Summit and High streets in Galena; closed, detour posted.

Illinois 84 3 miles south of Hanover; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Rock Island County

I-280 between the Mississippi River and the Milan Beltway; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 67 Centennial Bridge; lane reductions continue.

John Deere Road (Illinois 5) between 16th and 35th streets in Moline, lane reductions continue.

Whiteside County

Northbound Locust Street (Illinois 40) between 14th and 25th streets; closed, detour posted.

District 3

Bureau County

Illinois 29 just west of DePue; closed, detour posted.

I-80 over the Hennepin Canal 1 mile west of Illinois 40; lane reductions continue.

Illinois 92 about 3 miles west of La Moille; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

District 4

Henderson County

Illinois 96 over Camp Creek just east of Dallas City; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Illinois 96 over Weaver Creek just west of Lomax; lane reductions continue with traffic controlled by temporary signals.

Warren County

U.S. 34 just west of the Knox County line; lane reductions continue.

U.S. 34 at the Cameron Road (140th Street) interchange between Monmouth and Galesburg; lane reductions continue

To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements.

For more information on IDOT projects, click here.