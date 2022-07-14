Medical vital signs monitor instrument in a hospital. This health care device displays and monitors heart rate and oxygen levels in hospital patients.

The Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services is expanding the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to now provide health coverage to undocumented immigrant adults and certain legal permanent residents aged 42 and over.

Building on the first-in-the-nation Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program, Illinois in March launched the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program for qualifying individuals aged 55 to 64.

The Illinois General Assembly authorized the expansion to include those aged 42 and up as part of Medicaid omnibus legislation this spring that Gov. JB Pritzker signed into law in May, according to a Thursday release. Qualifying individuals aged 42 to 54 will be eligible for services through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program, effective July 1, 2022.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

“From day one of my administration, equity has been—and will always be—our north star,” Gov. Pritzker said in the release. “Everyone, regardless of documentation status, deserves access to holistic healthcare coverage. I am proud to expand the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program to include more Illinoisans in need of care. We are leading the nation in health equity—and creating a healthier, happier Illinois in the process.”

Covered services include doctor and hospital visits, lab tests, physical and occupational therapy, mental health, substance abuse disorder services, dental and vision services, and prescription drugs.

The expansion of the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program builds on the successful Health Benefits for Immigrant Seniors program that has provided Medicaid-like benefits to qualifying immigrant adults aged 65 and older since December 2020.

“We are striving each and every day toward making the health care system in Illinois as equitable as possible,” said Illinois Department of Healthcare and Family Services Director Theresa Eagleson. “I’m proud that Illinois has been a national leader in providing health care coverage to immigrant adults, and HFS will continue to make every effort to remove barriers so all Illinoisans can access high-quality health care services.”

Individuals are eligible for coverage through the Health Benefits for Immigrant Adults program if they meet these requirements: