Illinois expands SNAP benefits, increasing benefit amount to over 90 percent for some

Illinois is expanding SNAP benefits, Gov. Pritzker announced during Friday’s daily press briefing.

The Illinois Department of Human Services (IDHS) is increasing monthly benefit amounts, expanding SNAP access, and expediting process and flexibility.

While some will receive twice the benefit amount, for others, the amount will increase by over 90 percent.

According to Grace B. Hou, IDHS secretary, the expansion has been made possible with the passage of the Family First Prevention Services Act.

“A single person with disability or an older adult with less than $2000 of monthly income, is eligible for a $194 in monthly SNAP benefits,” Hou said in the press briefing.

“Before the legislation passed, they would have received $16 for a month,” she added.

A family of four family making less than $42,000 a year is now eligible for $646 a month in SNAP benefits.

The department also received special waivers from the United States Department of Agriculture that contributed to the expansion which will add $80 million to the SNAP benefits.

“My team at the the department of human services is submitting multiple waivers to the federal government to deliver as much nutrition support to as many Illinoisans as possible,” Pritzker said in the briefing.



The state has also extended SNAP certification set to expire in- March, April, May- to another six months, until- September, October and November.

Physical presence requirement for SNAP applicants and participants has also been waived, allowing people to apply or adjust SNAP benefits online.

SNAP is a federal nutrition assistance program for low-income seniors, people with disabilities, and working families.

According to IDHS, the program serves nearly 900,000 Illinois households, feeding over 1.7 million people across Illinois.