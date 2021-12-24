Illinois experiences historic decline in population, but what about Iowa?

Illinois has experienced a population decline of more than 100,000 people since 2020.

New Census data shows more than 120,000 people actually moved out of the state from July 2020 to July 2021 — that’s more than the entire population of Springfield, the capital city.

This marks the largest number of Illinoisans leaving for other states in history.

Illinois ranks second worst in the country for population loss and outmigration by percentage of population behind New York.

Iowa, on the other hand, has seen steady population growth over the last decade.

Census data shows the state’s population grew by almost 5% since 2010, which is less than the national increase of 7.4%.

Iowa is one of 38 states that didn’t lose or gain a seat in Congress from the last census.

